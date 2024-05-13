News & Insights

Markets
IEP

Icahn Enterprises Plans To Offer $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

May 13, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) together with Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp., said on Monday that it intends to begin a private offering of $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to partially redeem the 6.375 percent senior unsecured notes due 2025.

The notes will be issued under an indenture by and among the issuers, Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., as guarantor, and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and will be guaranteed by the Guarantor, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.