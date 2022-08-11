Icahn Enterprises L.P.'s (NASDAQ:IEP) Sole Analyst Just Made A Stunning Upgrade To Their Forecasts

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analyst modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After the upgrade, the sole analyst covering Icahn Enterprises is now predicting revenues of US$14b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a notable 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analyst forecasting US$1.03 in per-share earnings. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.43 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analyst substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:IEP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Icahn Enterprises' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 22% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.6% annually. So it looks like Icahn Enterprises is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at Icahn Enterprises.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for Icahn Enterprises going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

