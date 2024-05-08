Icahn Enterprises L.P. Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) posted a net loss of $38 million, or a loss of $0.09 per depositary unit for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $270 million, or a loss of $0.75 per depositary unit, prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, revenues were $2.5 billion compared to $2.7 billion, a year ago.

On May 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $1.00 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about June 25, 2024, to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.