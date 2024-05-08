News & Insights

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Posts Narrower Loss In Q1

May 08, 2024

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) posted a net loss of $38 million, or a loss of $0.09 per depositary unit for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $270 million, or a loss of $0.75 per depositary unit, prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, revenues were $2.5 billion compared to $2.7 billion, a year ago.

On May 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $1.00 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about June 25, 2024, to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2024.

