Icahn Enterprises L.P. Names Aris Kekedjian CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) announced the appointment of Aris Kekedjian, the former Chief Investment Officer of General Electric Company, as President and Chief Executive Officer. Kekedjian will also join the company's board. The company announced the departures of Keith Cozza, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2014, and SungHwan Cho, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2012. Cozza will remain with Icahn Enterprises and provide transition services through May 31, 2021. Icahn Enterprises said it is currently conducting a search for Cho's successor.

Icahn Enterprises also announced that, for the first quarter, estimated indicative net asset value increased by approximately $800 million, driven primarily by a $376 million increase in the Investment segment.

