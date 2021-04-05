Markets
IEP

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Names Aris Kekedjian CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) announced the appointment of Aris Kekedjian, the former Chief Investment Officer of General Electric Company, as President and Chief Executive Officer. Kekedjian will also join the company's board. The company announced the departures of Keith Cozza, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2014, and SungHwan Cho, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2012. Cozza will remain with Icahn Enterprises and provide transition services through May 31, 2021. Icahn Enterprises said it is currently conducting a search for Cho's successor.

Icahn Enterprises also announced that, for the first quarter, estimated indicative net asset value increased by approximately $800 million, driven primarily by a $376 million increase in the Investment segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular