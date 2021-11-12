Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that IEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.16, the dividend yield is 14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEP was $57.16, representing a -17.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.10 and a 15.6% increase over the 52 week low of $49.45.

IEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports IEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 95.5%, compared to an industry average of 31.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the iep Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IEP as a top-10 holding:

Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an decrease of -0.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IEP at 1.4%.

