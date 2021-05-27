Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that IEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.57, the dividend yield is 13.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEP was $58.57, representing a -15.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.10 and a 27.19% increase over the 52 week low of $46.05.

IEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52.

