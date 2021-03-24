Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that IEP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEP was $57.1, representing a -17.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.10 and a 46.41% increase over the 52 week low of $39.

IEP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). IEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.51. Zacks Investment Research reports IEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 97.82%, compared to an industry average of 13.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.