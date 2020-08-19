Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that IEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.92, the dividend yield is 14.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IEP was $56.92, representing a -19.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.63 and a 67.41% increase over the 52 week low of $34.

IEP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). IEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.96. Zacks Investment Research reports IEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.03%, compared to an industry average of -18.7%.

