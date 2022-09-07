Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) closed the most recent trading day at $50.41, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had lost 6.29% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 6.83% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Icahn Enterprises as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.06 billion, up 15.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $13.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +144.4% and +35.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Icahn Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 139.54% higher. Icahn Enterprises is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Icahn Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 49.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.21, which means Icahn Enterprises is trading at a premium to the group.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.