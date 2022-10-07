Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) closed at $52.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 3.84% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Icahn Enterprises will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Icahn Enterprises is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 140%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.06 billion, up 15.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $13.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +144.4% and +35.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Icahn Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Icahn Enterprises is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Icahn Enterprises is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.