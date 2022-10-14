Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) closed the most recent trading day at $52.61, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 3.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 6.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Icahn Enterprises will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.06 billion, up 15.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $13.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +144.4% and +35.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Icahn Enterprises. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Icahn Enterprises is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Icahn Enterprises is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.99.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



