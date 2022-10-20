Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) closed the most recent trading day at $53.58, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 4.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 3.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Icahn Enterprises as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 140%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.06 billion, up 15.61% from the prior-year quarter.

IEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $13.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +144.4% and +35.98%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Icahn Enterprises. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Icahn Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Icahn Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.24.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



