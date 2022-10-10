Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Icahn Enterprises (IEP) closed the most recent trading day at $52.31, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 2.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Icahn Enterprises will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.06 billion, up 15.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $13.82 billion, which would represent changes of +144.4% and +35.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Icahn Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Icahn Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Icahn Enterprises has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.81 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



