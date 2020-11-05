Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.18, changing hands as high as $52.48 per share. Icahn Enterprises LP shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEP's low point in its 52 week range is $34 per share, with $64.8042 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.21.

