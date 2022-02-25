Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP)

Q4 2021 Earnings Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Icahn Enterprises L.P. Q4 2021 earnings call. With Jesse Lynn, general counsel; David Willetts, president and CEO; and Ted Papapostolou, chief financial officer. I would now like to hand the call over to Jesse Lynn, who will read the opening statement.

Jesse Lynn -- General Counsel

Thank you, operator. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements we make in this presentation, including statements regarding our future performance and plans for our businesses and potential acquisitions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates, will or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Icahn Enterprises L.P. and its subsidiaries. Actual events, results, and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including economic, competitive, legal and other factors, including the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will be realized. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law. This presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this presentation.

10 stocks we like better than Icahn Enterprises

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Icahn Enterprises wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

I'll now turn it over to David Willetts, our chief executive officer.

David Willetts -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jesse. Good morning and welcome to the fourth quarter 2021 Icahn Enterprises earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call is Ted Papapostolou, our chief financial officer. Together we'll provide an overview of quarter four and the full year results, and then be available for questions at the end.

Before discussing the earnings, I'd like to provide a brief update on recent activism at Southwest. Our tender offer of $75 per share remains outstanding and was recently extended. We are awaiting a shareholder meeting and a vote on our full slate of independent, highly qualified board candidates. We will not comment on the specifics of this campaign, but refer you to our public filings and statements that are easily available.

Second campaign, McDonald's, this is an activist campaign of a very different nature, but one that's being pursued outside of Icahn Enterprises in a personal capacity by Mr. Icahn. We believe activism is the best paradigm for investing through our investment segment as well as managing our control subsidiaries. We focus on improving the capital structure and operations of companies within all of our segments.

As part of our strategy, we routinely hedge against market risks. And in the past, this has worked well. The last several years have been a bit of an outlier to our modus operandi. We believe we're in a much better position than we have been in the past with our hedges, and we are encouraged based on 2022 results today.

2021 earnings ended with a net loss for IEP of $518 million for the year, and a $396 million loss for the quarter, which is significantly improved versus 2020. IEP's full year adjusted EBITDA was a positive $273 million. The full year '21 results were-negatively impacted by losses of about $1.3 billion on IEP's investments segment short position, which are used to hedge our long positions. Other losses include $435 million of RINs expense in CVI, and $205 million of automotive transformation losses and an inventory write-down.

Indicative net asset value increased by $1.6 billion in 2021 to -- $5.1 billion, despite the headwinds I just mentioned. The change in indicative net asset value includes, among other things, changes in the fair value of certain subsidiaries, which are not included in our GAAP earnings. In 2021, we revised how we estimate the fair value of our automotive segments on real estate and its services business, which better reflects the fair value of these assets, which also contributed to a positive change. Regarding the segments specifically, our investment funds had a flat performance for the full year, with a negative return of 8.3% in quarter four '21, primarily driven by these short positions.

CVI ended 2021 with full year EBITDA net income improvements, reflecting strong performance in the fertilizer segment and improved crack spreads in the refining operations. The RINs costs, however, did continue to negatively impact refining, costing more than $435 million for the full year. The company is aggressively continuing its push into renewables and is targeting a start-up of the biodiesel unit when [Inaudible] targeted for Q2 of '22. In automotive, we're very pleased with the continued performance of the automotive services division, with revenue growth of approximately 12% for the full year of '21 versus '20 and very strong EBITDA performance year-over-year.

The parts division is in the midst of executing a full turnaround of its core operating business. In Q4 of this year, parts a onetime charge of approximately $56 million to write-down H2 inventories. We are seeing strong and continued market interest in our portfolio -- vacant former parts retail locations. We closed the quarter with cash and investments in the funds of approximately $6 billion.

The board declared a $2 quarterly distribution payable in cash for additional units. And with that, let me turn this to Ted for a detailed discussion of all of our segments, and he'll elaborate on some of the comments I've made.

Ted Papapostolou -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, David. I will begin by reviewing our consolidated results and then highlight the performance of our operating segments and comment on the strength of our balance sheet. For Q4 2021, we had net loss attributed to IEP of $396 million, compared to net income of $146 million in the prior year period. For full year 2021, net loss attributed to IEP was $518 million, which includes several significant items that negatively impacted the results.

These include RINs expense of $435 million within our energy segment, and $149 million of transformation losses and $56 million of inventory write-downs within our automotive segment. For Q4 2021, adjusted -- EBITDA attributed to IEP was a loss of $443 million compared to a gain of $423 million in the prior year period. I will now provide more detail regarding the performance of our individual segments. The investment funds had a negative return of 8.3% for Q4 2021, compared to a positive return of 5.6% in the prior year.

Contributing factors of Q4 2021 return, were the negative performance of broad market hedges of $493 million and a single name position of $290 million. Long positions had a positive performance attribution of 1.4% in Q4 2021, while short positions and other had a negative performance attribution of 9.7%. The investments had a net short notional exposure of 31% at the end of Q4 2021, compared to a net short notional exposure of 11% at the end of Q3 2020. Our investment in the funds is approximately $4.2 billion as of year end.

And now onto our energy segment. In Q4 2021, our energy segment reported net sales of $2.1 billion, compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $116 million for Q4 2021, compared to $1 million in Q4 2020. Total throughput was approximately 222,000 barrels per day in Q4 2021, compared to 219,000 in Q4 of 2020.

Q4 2021 refining margin per throughput barrel was $7.13, compared to a $1.32 in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by 101% increase in the group 3211 crack spreads caused by the improved market demand for refined products in Q4 2021, as compared to the economic downturn and demand destruction in Q4 2020. As mentioned earlier, the cost of rents continue to have a significant negative impact on our refining business. For Q4 2021, the RINs expense was $100 million, bringing the full year expense to $435 million.

CVR is focused on decarbonization through a comprehensive restructuring plan to segregate renewable operations, which is expected to occur in 2022. Part of this plan is a renewable diesel project, which will convert the refinery's hydro cracker to a unit capable of producing 100 million gallons of renewable diesel per year. CVR partners reported Q4 2021 EBIDTA of $93 million, compared to $18 million for Q4 2020. Q4 2021 average realized [Inaudible] prices for UAN improved by 150% to $347 per tonne, and ammonia improved by 179% to $745 per tonne when compared to Q4 2020.

CVR partners declared a fourth quarter cash distribution of $5.24 per unit. Now turning to our automotive segment. Q4 2021, net sales and service revenues for IAG was $558 million, a decrease of $38 million from the prior year period. Store closures related to the transformation plan contributed to a decrease of $76 million in the parts business, partially offset by a $38 million improvement in the services business.

Q4 2021, adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $97 million, which includes a $56 million inventory write-down. Adjusted EBITDA excludes transformation losses associated with closed and closing stores, which were $34 million for Q4 2021. The services business continues to perform well, with revenues up 12% in Q4 2021 as compared to the prior year period. Now turning to our food packaging segment, Q4 2021, net sales increased by $3 million or 3%, and adjusted EBITDA attributed to IEP was $7 million for Q4 2021, as compared to $12 million for Q4 2020, driven by changes in price and product mix.

This case continues to focus on pricing initiatives to counter the supply chain disruptions and raw material price inflation. And now to our real estate segment. Q4 2021, net sales and other revenues decreased by $50 million compared to prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3 million for Q4 2021, compared to earnings of $8 million for Q4 2020.

The segment remains highly focused on increasing occupancy across the portfolio. During Q4, a large anchor tenant was secured at a key investment property. Occupancy at a Aruba property has rebounded to 75%, and our New Seabury property continues to perform above expectations in both club operations and development activities. Now onto our home fashion segment.

Q4 2021, net sales increased by $6 million as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to the reduced impact of COVID-19 on hospitality and department store businesses. This was offset in part by a decline in facemasks sales. Adjusted EBITDA was $2 million for Q4 2021, compared to a loss of $2 million in Q4 2020. Overall demand continues to recover.

The total backlog at the end of 2021 was $29 million. Now onto our pharma segment. We start to consolidate the results of VIVUS beginning December of 2020 within our pharma segment. For Q4 2021, net operating revenues were $17 million and adjusted EBITDA was $3 million.

Pancreaze and Qsymia both had strong prescription growth year-over-year at 39% and 14%, respectively. The company completed its Pancreaze product lifecycle enhancements, with the launch of a higher dose product. VIVUS is looking to expand Qsymia into Europe and has been approved for launch in five of the Nordic EU countries. Now I will discuss our liquidity position.

We maintain ample liquidity at the holding company, and each of our operating subsidiaries should take advantage of attractive opportunities. We ended Q4 2021 with cash -- cash equivalents our investment in the investment funds and revolver availability totaling approximately $7 billion. Our subsidiaries have approximately $614 million of cash and $423 million [Inaudible] credit facilities to enable them to take advantage of attractive opportunities. In summary, we continue to focus on building asset value and maintaining ample liquidity to enable us to capitalize on opportunities within and outside our existing operating segments.

Thank you. Operator, can you -- please open the floor up for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Chapin Mechem with Northeast Advisors. Your line is open.

Chapin Mechem -- Northeast Investors Trust -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks so much. I want to ask a couple of questions about this case. I think previously you talked about contracts coming up in the beginning of the new year.

So I'm just wondering if you can provide any additional just insight into how that's going passing through the costs?

David Willetts -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think the short version is the contracts are up. We actually met with this case yesterday to specifically talk about pricing for Q1 of 2022. And they are actively repricing and renegotiating those contracts, and there's a significant increase.

I won't share the specific number till the end of this quarter, but there's a significant increase that looks to offset the inflation that we've realized to date. Frankly, we're in discussions with management about how much further can you go with the idea that offsetting inflation is step one, but we also need to make sure we're at parity to the market know based on just general product, and we need to get a premium for the products that are truly a premium and adding unique value to the customers. So pricing is a very large target in our crosshairs. The contract renewals are going forward and we are we're targeting that from major lever improvement this year and we're seeing some positive results.

Chapin Mechem -- Northeast Investors Trust -- Analyst

Oh. Great. Wonderful. Good news.

Look forward to hearing more about that. And then just I'm curious if you know anything more -- I think fiscal fans talked about how they've increased their capacity a little bit and increased their market share. And I just wondered if there's any -- if you guys are seeing anything from that? If there's any impact on volumes? Or if that has any negative impacts on your ability to increase your prices? Which it sounds like maybe it doesn't, but any thoughts on that?

David Willetts -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'll talk rearward looking. Rearward looking and we don't see any any issues from fiscal fan impacting us in a material way, we're refocusing on what we're producing and what we're providing to the customers. Candidly, you're one of the larger challenges, just getting the raw materials in. So there's a bit of a shortage in terms of raw materials that is constraining capacity, even if there's enough flying time.

So I think that that probably is ameliorating any issues on the fiscal fan, but we haven't seen anything from a fiscal fan itself. So it's right now that is not a major risk factor that we're focused on or seeing for our pricing.

Chapin Mechem -- Northeast Investors Trust -- Analyst

Great. And then, just one last quick thing. On the supply chain disruptions is that just normal what everyone in the world is seeing? Or is was there a specific incident? Or a challenge going forward or it's on the past or anything you can?

David Willetts -- President and Chief Executive Officer

It's more of a wood pulp shortage, which is impacting our cellulosic product. We're seeing shortages in the Europe, we're seeing shortages in the U.S. it's not a normal -- we're out of shipping containers issue across the ocean. It's more of a local market issue.

Certainly, there are many demands on wood pulp. We don't fully understand all the dynamics, but we're focused on offsetting those with either new sources of supply, transferring raw materials from geography to geography. And frankly, we're also pushing a very aggressive scrap campaign so that even though there is a shortage, we're able to do more with the pounds we do have than we have in the past.

Chapin Mechem -- Northeast Investors Trust -- Analyst

Great. Thanks so much.

David Willetts -- President and Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome.

Operator

There are no further questions to turn the call back over to David was for any closing remarks.

David Willetts -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, as always, it's very good to talk to you all. We will talk again in 90 days. Thank you for attending the Q4 earnings presentation. If there are any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to our Investor Relations, which can be found on the website.

Thank you and have a good day.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 19 minutes

Call participants:

Jesse Lynn -- General Counsel

David Willetts -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Ted Papapostolou -- Chief Financial Officer

Chapin Mechem -- Northeast Investors Trust -- Analyst

More IEP analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.