Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Prices $455M Senior Notes Offering

Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP announced the pricing of $455 million worth of senior notes. It is worth mentioning here that the issuers of the notes include Icahn Enterprises and Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp.



The proposal for the private placement of senior notes was announced by Icahn Enterprises on Apr 8. The company’s units have lost 0.8% yesterday, ending the trading session at $56.38.

Inside the Headlines

As communicated, the notes offered are due to mature in 2027 and carry a 5.250% coupon rate. The offering price was fixed at 102% of the principal amount plus interest (accrued from Nov 15, 2020). Notably, Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P. will act as guarantor to the offered notes issued to qualified institutional buyers in the United States and non-U.S. persons.



Icahn Enterprises intends to use the proceeds from the offering to redeem senior notes due to mature in 2022 and carrying a coupon rate of 6.250%.



Upon the fulfillment of customary closing conditions, the notes offering is predicted to close on Apr 12, 2021.

Icahn Enterprises’ Debt Profile

The company’s long-term debts were $8.1 billion at the end of 2020 compared with $8.2 billion reported at the end of 2019. Interest expenses totaled $688 million in 2020, up 13.7% year over year.



Notably, Icahn Enterprises’ total debt to total capital was 46.5% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 and its times interest earned was -2.8X. This compares with the industry’s total debt to total capital of 65% and times interest earned of 2.9X.



Other companies from the same industry with total debt to total capital less than 65% include Crane Co. CR, Danaher Corporation DHR and Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

With a market capitalization of $13.6 billion, Icahn Enterprises presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company benefits from its diversified businesses, acquired assets/businesses and healthy liquidity position. However, headwinds related to the pandemic are concerning.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past three months, Icahn Enterprises’ shares have gained 0.9% compared with 8.8% growth recorded by the industry.









Furthermore, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s bottom line is pegged at one cent per share of earnings for the first quarter and a loss of two cents for the second quarter of 2021, reflecting an improvement from a loss of one cent and no change from the respective 60-day-ago figures.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Price and Consensus

Icahn Enterprises L.P. price-consensus-chart | Icahn Enterprises L.P. Quote

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Danaher Corporation (DHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crane Co. (CR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.