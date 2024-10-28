Icahn Enterprises down 1.3% following CVR Energy dividend suspension

The Fly notes that CVR Energy (CVI) is hedge fund Icahn Enterprises’ (IEP) largest holding.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on IEP:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Icahn Enterprises Reappoints CFO with Incentive-Based Package
- Icahn Enterprises call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Unusually active option classes on open September 17th
- Icahn Enterprises says proposed class action lawsuit dismissed without prejudice
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.