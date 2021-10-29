Markets
Icahn Enterprises Announces Sale Of Equity Interests In PSC Metals - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) said its unit, American Entertainment Properties Corp., has agreed to sell 100% of the equity interests in PSC Metals, LLC to SA Recycling LLC, for approximately $290 million. The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2021. Icahn acquired its interest in PSC Metals in 2007.

Carl C. Icahn, Chairman of Icahn Enterprises, said: "Given the cyclical nature of the company's industry, we believe today's transaction is appropriately timed and provides a very positive outcome for IEP unitholders."

