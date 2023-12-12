News & Insights

Icahn Enterprises Announces Pricing Of $500 Mln 9.750% Senior Notes Due 2029

(RTTNews) - Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) announced that it, together with Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp., priced offering of $500 million of 9.750% Senior Notes due 2029 in a private placement. The company expects Notes Offering to close on December 19, 2023.

The company said that the Notes will be issued under an indenture by and among the Issuers, Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P., as guarantor, and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and will be guaranteed by the Guarantor.

The company anticipates notes offering net proceeds to be used, together with cash on hand, to redeem the Issuers' existing 4.75% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 in full.

