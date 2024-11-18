Icade Faces Credit Downgrade Amid Business Challenges

Icade SA (FR:ICAD) has released an update.
Icade’s long-term credit rating has been downgraded by S&P Global from BBB+ to BBB due to challenges in its business operations and delays in selling its Healthcare unit. Despite this, Icade remains committed to its strategic financial policies and maintains a strong liquidity position of €2.4 billion. The company continues to focus on sustainable real estate development across France.
