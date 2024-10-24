News & Insights

Icade Amends Liquidity Contract with Rothschild

October 24, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Icade SA (FR:ICAD) has released an update.

Icade SA has amended its liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, reducing the resources allocated by €2.5 million, leaving the contract with 35,000 shares and €10.7 million in funds. This move reflects Icade’s strategic financial management while continuing its focus on sustainable real estate development in France.

