iCAD, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse iCAD, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICAD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The US$459m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$18m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.4m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on iCAD's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 10 of the American Healthcare Services analysts is that iCAD is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$6.0m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 67% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:ICAD Earnings Per Share Growth June 13th 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for iCAD given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of iCAD to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – iCAD's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is iCAD worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether iCAD is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on iCAD’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

