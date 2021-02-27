iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a good week for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.7% to US$18.49. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$29m beating forecasts by 5.1%. Statutory losses of US$0.80 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on iCAD after the latest results. NasdaqCM:ICAD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering iCAD are now predicting revenues of US$39.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 38% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 79% to US$0.19. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$38.7m and losses of US$0.20 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share.

The consensus price target rose 31% to US$22.00, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic iCAD analyst has a price target of US$27.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await iCAD shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that iCAD is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 38%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 18% next year. So it looks like iCAD is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple iCAD analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for iCAD that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.