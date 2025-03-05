iCAD, Inc. and RamSoft® Announce Strategic Integration Partnership to Enhance AI-Powered Breast Health Solutions Across North America

iCAD partners with RamSoft to integrate AI-powered breast health solutions into radiology platforms, enhancing diagnostic efficiency and patient care.

Quiver AI Summary

iCAD, Inc. and RamSoft have announced a strategic partnership to integrate iCAD's ProFound AI Breast Health Suite into RamSoft’s cloud-based RIS/PACS platform, enhancing breast cancer detection capabilities across imaging centers in the US and Canada. This collaboration aims to improve workflow efficiency, diagnostic confidence, and patient care by providing advanced AI tools to radiologists. The first integration will be with Mammolink, a provider of 3D mammography services, enabling quicker and more accurate screening results. Both companies will showcase their solutions at HIMSS 2025 in Las Vegas. This partnership is a significant step toward increasing access to AI-driven breast health solutions, addressing the need for enhanced diagnostic accuracy in mammography.

Potential Positives

iCAD has formed a strategic partnership with RamSoft, significantly increasing the distribution and integration of its ProFound AI Breast Health Suite across the US and Canada, thereby enhancing access to advanced cancer detection technology.

The collaboration aims to enhance workflow efficiency and improve diagnostic accuracy in imaging centers, which can lead to better patient care and outcomes in breast cancer detection.

The partnership includes the first deployment of the ProFound AI Breast Health Suite in Mammolink's imaging services, showcasing real-world application and potential for widespread use.

iCAD's ProFound AI technology is noted for addressing the critical issue of undetected breast cancers, presenting a strong case for the adoption of AI in improving diagnostic capabilities in healthcare settings.

Potential Negatives

Despite the promising partnership, the press release contains several forward-looking statements that include significant risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual results may differ from expectations.

The company faces competition and potential challenges in achieving widespread acceptance of its AI-powered solutions, which could hinder market growth and product adoption.

The disclaimer about the investigational status of certain products, such as ProFound AI Risk, raises questions about the availability and efficacy of iCAD’s full product suite, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between iCAD and RamSoft about?

The partnership focuses on distributing and integrating iCAD’s ProFound AI Breast Health Suite into RamSoft’s radiology platforms across the US and Canada.

How will this collaboration improve breast cancer detection?

The collaboration enhances workflow efficiency, increases diagnostic confidence, and provides tools for better patient outcomes through AI-powered mammography analysis.

What is ProFound AI Breast Health Suite?

ProFound AI is an AI-powered mammography solution designed to improve the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer screenings.

Which organizations will first utilize this technology?

Mammolink will be among the first to incorporate the ProFound AI Breast Health Suite via RamSoft’s PowerServer platform for enhanced screening results.

Where can I find more information about iCAD's products?

More information is available on iCAD's official website, including details on regulatory clearances and product offerings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ICAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $ICAD stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NASHUA, N.H. and TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



iCAD, Inc



. (NASDAQ: ICAD) a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, and RamSoft



®



, a global leader in cloud-based RIS/PACS radiology solutions for imaging centers and providers, today announced a new strategic commercial preferred distributor and integration partnership across the US and Canada. With over 750 sites and thousands of healthcare providers worldwide utilizing RamSoft’s solutions, this collaboration brings iCAD’s ProFound AI



®



Breast Health Suite directly into imaging centers, enhancing workflow efficiency, increasing diagnostic confidence, and improving patient care, beginning within the platforms they already use.





"iCAD’s partnership with RamSoft marks an important step in expanding access to AI-powered breast health solutions across North America," said Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, Inc. "By integrating the ProFound Breast Health Suite into RamSoft’s leading RIS/PACS platform, we are equipping radiologists with the tools they need to enhance early detection and improve patient outcomes."





"RamSoft is committed to delivering innovative solutions that streamline radiology workflows and improve diagnostic accuracy," said Vijay Ramanathan, CEO and Co-Founder of RamSoft. "Our collaboration with iCAD allows us to provide an advanced AI-powered mammography solution that enhances efficiency and enables better patient care. The first organization that will jointly be incorporating ProFound AI Breast Health Suite via the RamSoft PowerServer platform is Mammolink."





"At Mammolink, our mission is to make high-quality breast cancer screening more accessible," said Dr. Ryan Polselli, Radiologist and Founder of Mammolink, a leading provider of 3D mammography and diagnostic ultrasound imaging services. "Integrating ProFound AI into our workflow via RamSoft’s PowerServer technology will allow us to deliver faster and more accurate results to the women who rely on us for timely, life-saving screenings."





With 20-40% of breast cancers remaining undetected by traditional screening mammography, healthcare institutions are increasingly adopting AI to improve diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency. The ProFound AI Breast Health Suite is designed to address these challenges by offering a comprehensive AI-powered mammography solutions. ProFound AI analyzes each mammogram with high sensitivity, identifying suspicious areas earlier and providing radiologists with crucial insights to enhance accuracy and efficiency in screenings. By seamlessly integrating into RamSoft’s imaging platform, ProFound AI empowers radiologists with real-time, data-driven decision support, ultimately improving patient outcomes and operational workflows.





iCAD’s ProFound AI Breast Health Suite will be integrated into the PowerServer cloud-based RIS/PACS platform designed to provide unmatched functionality, flexibility, and data management—even in the most demanding imaging environments. PowerServer is an advanced solution that is FDA 510(k) cleared and IHE mammo profile compliant, ensuring regulatory compliance and high standards of quality. It features customizable layouts, allowing radiologists to seamlessly navigate viewing steps for enhanced efficiency. Additionally, the viewer supports MG CAD Markers, aiding in precise interpretation, and includes digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) support, enabling advanced imaging analysis. By unifying access to all related breast imaging studies within a single worklist, the PowerServer platform streamlines workflow, reduces redundant tasks, and improves overall diagnostic efficiency.





iCAD and RamSoft will be attending HIMSS 2025, from Monday, March 3-6, 2025 in the Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV. RamSoft will demonstrate its full line of cloud-based RIS/PACS software solutions including its newest AI-driven radiological solutions and its new patient portal, Blume, in booth #5039.







About RamSoft



®











RamSoft



is a global provider of innovative cloud-based radiology software solutions for imaging centers, radiology departments, and teleradiology providers. PowerServer™, utilized by over 750 sites and thousands of customers worldwide, offers a flexible, scalable design enabling imaging operations of all sizes to leverage comprehensive cloud-based RIS (Radiology Information System)/PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) capabilities. RamSoft’s latest offering, OmegaAI



®



, is a cloud-native AI-driven platform delivering rapid, secure, and robust RIS and PACS capabilities that are completely zero footprint, powered by Microsoft Azure. Additionally, Blume™ - Patient Portal allows patients to access, store and share their diagnostic imaging studies with referring physicians, family members and for personal record.







About Mammolink







MammoLink



®



is improving breast cancer screening by changing the relationship between doctors, radiologists, and patients to make mammograms more accessible. Operating 5 state-of-the-art mobile mammography buses, Mammolink provides accessible 3D mammography to women across Florida with guaranteed results provided within 24 hours. For more information, please visit



www.MammoLink.com



.







About iCAD, Inc.







iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven deep learning solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., USA, iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. *ProFound Detection V4 is FDA Cleared. ProFound AI V3 and PowerLook Density Assessment are FDA Cleared, CE Marked, and Health Canada Licensed. ProFound AI Risk is CE Marked and Health Canada Licensed, is not FDA Cleared, and is only available in the US for investigational use. Products may not be available in all geographies. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit





www.icadmed.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company’s products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI



®



, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at https://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



.







CONTACTS









iCAD Media Inquiries:









pr@icadmed.com









iCAD Investor Inquiries:







John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian





IMS Investor Relations







icad@imsinvestorrelations.com









RamSoft Inquiries:







Rob Sandler





Chief Marketing Officer





+1 647-361-4516







rob.sandler@ramsoft.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.