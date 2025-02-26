iCAD, Inc. and Koios Medical Announce Strategic Partnership for AI-Powered Breast Cancer Detection Solutions

iCAD and Koios Medical announced a partnership to provide integrated AI solutions for breast cancer detection.

Quiver AI Summary

iCAD, Inc. and Koios Medical have announced a strategic reseller partnership to provide a comprehensive AI suite for breast cancer detection, integrating iCAD's ProFound AI® Breast Health Suite with Koios SmartUltrasound™. This collaboration aims to enhance the screening and diagnosis process for radiologists by offering an AI-powered solution that streamlines workflows and improves diagnostic accuracy. Koios SmartUltrasound is designed to assist in detecting thyroid and breast cancers using advanced AI algorithms, which are especially beneficial for women with dense breast tissue, as ultrasound serves as a valuable alternative to traditional mammography. Both companies will showcase their offerings at the ECR 2025 conference in Vienna, emphasizing their commitment to leveraging AI technology to improve patient outcomes and clinical practices in breast cancer detection.

Potential Positives

iCAD and Koios Medical announced a strategic reseller partnership to deliver an integrated AI suite for breast cancer detection, enhancing the company’s market position in cancer diagnostics.

The collaboration combines iCAD’s ProFound AI® Breast Health Suite with Koios SmartUltrasound™, creating a comprehensive, multi-modality solution that improves workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy for radiologists.

This partnership reflects a commitment to customer-driven innovation, addressing the growing adoption of AI solutions in breast imaging facilities, which may attract more clients and strengthen relationships with existing customers.

The integration of technologies from both companies aims to improve patient outcomes by streamlining the pathway from screening to diagnosis, which positions iCAD as a leader in advancing healthcare technology.

Potential Negatives

Partnership with Koios Medical may indicate a reliance on third-party firms to enhance their product offerings, suggesting possible deficiencies in their own technology innovation.

The press release emphasizes the importance of AI solutions amidst concerns about the rapid adoption of technology, which may indicate challenges the company faces in keeping pace with industry advancements.

Disclosures regarding forward-looking statements present considerable uncertainties, including the potential for disappointing future results or performance that could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the iCAD and Koios Medical partnership about?

The partnership delivers a comprehensive, multi-modality AI suite for breast cancer detection, integrating mammography and ultrasound technologies.

How will this partnership benefit radiologists?

This collaboration provides radiologists with an AI-powered pathway for improved accuracy, workflow efficiency, and diagnostic capabilities in breast cancer detection.

What technologies are involved in this collaboration?

The partnership combines iCAD’s ProFound AI® Breast Health Suite and Koios SmartUltrasound™ to deliver integrated screening solutions.

Where can I learn more about the partnership?

For more details, you can visit iCAD's official website or attend their booth at ECR 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

What is the significance of ultrasound in cancer detection?

Ultrasound is particularly effective for women with dense breast tissue, providing a radiation-free alternative to mammography for accurate diagnosis.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ICAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $ICAD stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NASHUA, N.H. and CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



iCAD, Inc



. (NASDAQ: ICAD) a global leader in clinically proven AI-powered cancer detection solutions, and



Koios Medical



, a leader in AI-driven ultrasound cancer diagnosis, today announced a strategic reseller partnership to deliver a comprehensive, multi-modality AI suite for breast cancer detection. This collaboration integrates iCAD’s ProFound AI® Breast Health Suite for mammography with Koios SmartUltrasound™, providing radiologists with an AI-powered pathway from screening to diagnosis.





“iCAD has long been a leader, the pioneer in AI for breast imaging. It is an honor to collaborate with a company with an unmatched track record of improving clinical outcomes for patients and a rich history of innovation,” said Chad McClennan, President & CEO of Koios Medical, Inc.





The partnership reflects the rapidly growing adoption of best-in-class AI solutions across breast imaging facilities. “Our collaboration with iCAD is ultimately a customer-driven initiative. Breast imaging radiologists have long embraced innovation and are rapidly adopting best-of-breed AI solutions. Physicians seek accuracy, efficiency, and peace of mind. By offering an integrated ‘breast AI suite’ that includes both iCAD’s ProFound AI and Koios SmartUltrasound, we’re enabling a more comprehensive, AI-enhanced patient pathway. Streamlining AI acquisition and implementation across both mammography and breast ultrasound is a logical and necessary step forward,” said Chad McClennan, President & CEO of Koios Medical, Inc.





Dana Brown, President and CEO of iCAD, added, “This partnership reinforces iCAD’s commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions that empower radiologists and improve patient outcomes. By integrating iCAD’s ProFound AI Breast Health Suite with Koios SmartUltrasound, we are providing clinicians with a more complete, end-to-end, AI-powered approach to breast cancer screening and detection that enhances workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy.”





Koios SmartUltrasound is an AI-based software platform proven to accurately detect and diagnose both thyroid and breast cancers in ultrasound exams. Built using data sourced from a global network of partner sites, the technology aids physicians in quickly and accurately diagnosing disease, improving speed of interpretation, automating reporting, and reducing time to treatment, all while avoiding unnecessary surgical procedures. The increasing utilization of ultrasound in cancer detection, particularly for women with dense breast tissue, makes this innovation particularly relevant in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.





Koios and iCAD will be attending ECR 2025 (Booth: AI-27 – Hall X1) from Wednesday, February 26 to March 2, 2025, in Vienna, Austria. To request a meeting or book a demo, please visit



https://www.icadmed.com/about/news-events/upcoming-tradeshows-and-meetings/ecr-2025/









About Koios Medical:







Koios Medical develops medical software to assist physicians interpreting ultrasound images and applies deep machine learning methods to the process of reaching an accurate diagnosis. The Koios DS platform uses advanced AI algorithms to assist in the early detection of disease while reducing recommendations for biopsy of benign tissue. Patented technology saves physicians time, helps improve patient outcomes, and reduces healthcare costs. Koios DS (decision support) is SmartUltrasound, presently focused on the breast and thyroid cancer diagnosis market. Women with dense breast tissue (over 40% in the US) often require an alternative to mammography for diagnosis. Ultrasound is a widely available and effective alternative to mammography using no ionizing radiation and is a standard of care for cancer diagnosis. Learn more about Koios at:



koiosmedical.com



.







About iCAD, Inc.







iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven deep learning solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., USA, iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. In the last five years alone, iCAD estimates reading more than 40 million mammograms worldwide, with nearly 30% being tomosynthesis. For more information, including the latest in regulatory clearances, please visit





www.icadmed.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expansion of access to the Company’s products, improvement of performance, acceleration of adoption, expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at https://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at



http://www.sec.gov



.







CONTACTS









iCAD Media Inquiries:









pr@icadmed.com









iCAD Investor Inquiries:







John Nesbett/Rosalyn Christian





IMS Investor Relations







icad@imsinvestorrelations.com









Koios Inquiries:









Media Contacts



:





Tonja Haugh







thaugh@koiosmedical.com







(716) 574-2165



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.