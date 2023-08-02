Icad (ICAD) Price Target Increased by 14.71% to 4.97

The average one-year price target for Icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) has been revised to 4.97 / share. This is an increase of 14.71% from the prior estimate of 4.34 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.51% from the latest reported closing price of 2.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icad. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAD is 0.09%, a decrease of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.72% to 11,505K shares. The put/call ratio of ICAD is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 2,150K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing a decrease of 32.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 49.12% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 915K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing a decrease of 19.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 46.86% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 911K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 63.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 80.67% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 741K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAD by 33.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 695K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Icad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iCAD Inc., headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, is a medical-device manufacturer. iCAD makes cancer detection and radiation therapy devices. iCAD offers computer aided detection and workflow solutions to support detection of breast, prostate and colorectal cancers.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.