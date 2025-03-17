ICAD Earnings Preview: Recent $ICAD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ICAD ($ICAD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,924,050 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.
ICAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of ICAD stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 653,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,022,527
- GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC removed 200,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $366,794
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 159,409 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $291,718
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 151,034 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,392
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 125,697 shares (-20.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,025
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC added 117,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,110
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 97,379 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,203
ICAD Government Contracts
We have seen $34,601 of award payments to $ICAD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MC-PROHW-2, PRO+ 2GPU PLATFORM ANNUAL SUPPORT AND PART NUMBER: MC#-2D/2D DETECTION LICENSE ANNUAL FROM ICAD...: $9,310
- FBSU ICAD SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE SUPPORT SERVICES BASE WITH TWO OPTION YEARS TOTAL: $25,803.00: $8,601
- SOFTWARE SUPPORT FOR MAMOGRAPHY: $8,345
- IGF:CT:IGF:ICAD PROFOUND: $8,345
