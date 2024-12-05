IC Capitalight Unveils Promising Blue Lake Zone Results

IC Capitalight Corp. (TSE:IC) has released an update.

IC Capitalight Corp. has shared its latest exploration results from the Blue Lake Zone in northern Quebec, where it has consolidated 1010 claims over 496 square kilometers. The company is focusing on a regional copper anomaly discovered in 2015, which presents significant potential for future development.

