IC Capitalight Corp. Meeting Amid Postal Delays

IC Capitalight Corp. (TSE:IC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IC Capitalight Corp. is set to hold its annual general and special meeting on December 11, 2024, encouraging shareholders to vote electronically due to potential postal delays from a Canada Post strike. Shareholders can participate in the meeting online via Microsoft Teams, ensuring accessibility despite the postal disruption.

For further insights into TSE:IC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.