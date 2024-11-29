IC Capitalight Corp. Meeting Amid Postal Delays

IC Capitalight Corp. (TSE:IC) has released an update.
IC Capitalight Corp. is set to hold its annual general and special meeting on December 11, 2024, encouraging shareholders to vote electronically due to potential postal delays from a Canada Post strike. Shareholders can participate in the meeting online via Microsoft Teams, ensuring accessibility despite the postal disruption.
