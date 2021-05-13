IBUY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the IBUY ETF (Symbol: IBUY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.03, changing hands as low as $109.67 per share. IBUY shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBUY's low point in its 52 week range is $58.129 per share, with $141 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.