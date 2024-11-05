IBTH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: IBTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.22, changing hands as low as $22.21 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2027 Term Treasury shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTH's low point in its 52 week range is $21.75 per share, with $22.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.22.

