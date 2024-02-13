IBTH Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IBTH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the IBTH ETF (Symbol: IBTH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.14, changing hands as low as $22.11 per share. IBTH shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTH's low point in its 52 week range is $21.58 per share, with $22.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.12.

