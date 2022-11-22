Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the IBTE ETF, which added 12,750,000 units, or a 33.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF which added 1,180,000 units, for a 38.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RCD, in morning trading today Royal Caribbean Cruises is up about 1.1%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is up by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: IBTE, RCD: Big ETF Inflows

