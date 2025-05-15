$IBTA stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IBTA stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,275,020 of trading volume.

$IBTA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IBTA:

$IBTA insiders have traded $IBTA stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D LEHRMAN has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 413,716 shares for an estimated $29,153,975 .

. E. SHAW & CO, L.P. D. has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,366 shares for an estimated $3,014,345 .

. MARISA DASPIT (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 19,881 shares for an estimated $1,419,294 .

. RICHARD I. DONAHUE (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 13,966 shares for an estimated $1,045,214 .

. AMIT DOSHI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,437 shares for an estimated $989,802.

$IBTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $IBTA stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IBTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBTA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

