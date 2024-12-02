Ibstock PLC Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Ibstock (GB:IBST) has released an update.

Ibstock PLC has reported its total voting rights and share capital status as of November 30, 2024, with 393,921,352 ordinary shares holding voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders and market participants to assess their notification obligations under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

