Ibstock H1 Pretax Profit Declines

August 06, 2025 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ibstock Plc reported that first half profit before tax declined to 8 million pounds from 12 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 1.4 pence compared to 2.2 pence. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 35.5 million pounds from 37.7 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 3.0 pence compared to 3.5 pence.

First half Group revenue increased by 9% to 193.4 million pounds driven by strong volume growth, particularly within the Clay division.

