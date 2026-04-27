IBRX: What Anktiva's Bladder Data Says About 2026 Sales

ImmunityBio IBRX enters 2026 with a commercial story that is unusually concentrated. Anktiva is the company’s first marketed product, and it is already the clear topline driver.

What matters now is whether demand signals from the U.S. launch hold, and whether late-stage bladder readouts in 2026 expand the pool of patients who can receive the regimen.

IBRX Sets the Baseline With Anktiva’s U.S. Launch

Anktiva is ImmunityBio’s first marketed product and the primary engine behind revenue. The FDA approved Anktiva in April 2024 in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors.

Commercial activity started quickly. Initial shipments began in May 2024, which set the starting line for the current ramp and explains why the near-term narrative remains product-led.

ImmunityBio Sees Demand Signals in 2025 Exit Rate

The 2025 revenue profile showed a step-change that reflects full-year commercialization. Total revenue reached $113.3 million in 2025 versus $14.7 million in 2024, with product revenue accounting for $113.0 million.

Momentum strengthened into the year-end exit rate. Fourth-quarter net product sales were $38.3 million, up 20% sequentially and 431% year over year. Management also pointed to repeat prescribing behavior as a key adoption signal, which matters because durability in physician ordering patterns is often what sustains a launch beyond the initial early-adopter wave.

IBRX Gets a Reimbursement Tailwind From the J-Code

Reimbursement mechanics can influence how fast a specialty product moves from interest to routine use. ImmunityBio received a permanent J-code for Anktiva effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The company tied that coding milestone to streamlined reimbursement and broader U.S. uptake through 2025. In practice, cleaner billing can reduce friction for community sites and shorten the time between a decision to treat and the start of therapy, supporting adoption velocity as the commercial footprint expands.

ImmunityBio, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunityBio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunityBio, Inc. Quote

ImmunityBio Moves the Regimen Earlier in Bladder Care

The current foundation is the approved setting in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with carcinoma in situ. From there, ImmunityBio’s strategy is to move Anktiva earlier in care by advancing it into additional NMIBC populations.

That “earlier-in-care” push is central because it is the most direct path to expanding the addressable patient pool within bladder cancer. It also helps frame why 2026 trial cadence is so important: the commercial opportunity scales meaningfully if use broadens beyond the initial labeled slice of non-muscle invasive disease.

IBRX Highlights Pivotal Trial Progress in BCG-Naïve NMIBC

The pivotal program to watch is QUILT-2.005, a randomized study evaluating Anktiva plus BCG versus BCG alone in BCG-naïve NMIBC.

An interim analysis indicated the study retains sufficient statistical power, and enrollment reached 366 patients ahead of schedule. The company also reported a statistically significant improvement in duration of complete response for the combination therapy, with no new safety concerns. Additional readouts are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, and ImmunityBio plans to file with the FDA based on the results.

ImmunityBio Adds Guideline Support While FDA Label Lags

Guidelines can shape physician comfort even before a label broadens. In March 2026, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network updated its bladder cancer guidelines to include Anktiva plus BCG for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with papillary-only disease.

That same update is an important nuance for investors: this specific papillary-only population is described as not yet FDA-approved for Anktiva. Even so, guideline visibility can reinforce clinical confidence and raise awareness in urology practices, which can influence real-world utilization while regulatory work continues.

IBRX Sets Near-Term Checkpoints Into Q1 and Q4 2026

The first near-term commercial checkpoint is early 2026 revenue trajectory. ImmunityBio reported preliminary first-quarter 2026 net product revenue of approximately $44.2 million, representing about 168% year-over-year growth and a 15% sequential increase.

From there, the next major catalyst window is the expected fourth-quarter 2026 data cadence across bladder programs, led by additional QUILT-2.005 readouts. The setup matters because estimate movements were mixed ahead of first-quarter earnings, and the stock has historically been responsive to execution milestones and periods of positive surprise.

In a bladder cancer landscape where large oncology players like Merck MRK compete with established immunotherapy franchises and smaller uro-oncology specialists like UroGen Pharma URGN target non-muscle invasive disease, ImmunityBio’s 2026 will likely come down to two things: sustaining U.S. adoption while proving Anktiva can move earlier in care.

IBRX’s Zacks Rank

ImmunityBio currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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