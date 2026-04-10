IBRX Stock Rises 7% on Strong Q1 2026 Preliminary Results

ImmunityBio’s IBRX shares rose 7%, following the release of better-than-expected preliminary product revenues for first-quarter 2026.

IBRX’s top line primarily comprises product sales from Anktiva, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is the company's lead product and commercial growth driver. The drug is approved in combination with BCG for adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors.

Anktiva has now secured approvals across five regulatory jurisdictions, covering around 34 countries.

Year to date, shares of IBRX have rallied 277.7% compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.



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Q1 2026 Preliminary Results

ImmunityBio expects net product revenues to be approximately $44.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, suggesting 168% year-over-year growth and a 15% sequential increase, driven by steady post-launch adoption. The preliminary figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of total revenues of $41 million. IBRX’s total revenues comprise product revenues and a small amount of other revenues. Anktiva unit sales volume is expected to increase 168% year over year for the first quarter of 2026.

The company ended the quarter with a solid liquidity position of approximately $380.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, up from $242.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

IBRX Advances the Development of Anktiva

ImmunityBio is pursuing additional label expansion opportunities for Anktiva. It recently resubmitted a supplemental regulatory filing with the FDA seeking label expansion for the combination of Anktiva and BCG in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with papillary disease.

Within bladder cancer, IBRX is advancing a randomized study evaluating Anktiva plus BCG in BCG-naïve NMIBC patients — a significantly larger population than the currently approved setting. The company is targeting a potential regulatory filing later this year, with additional studies exploring the therapy across other disease settings that could further expand its addressable market.

Beyond bladder cancer, ImmunityBio is exploring Anktiva, in combination with standard-of-care therapies and CAR-NK approaches, across several difficult-to-treat cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, glioblastoma, colorectal cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma. In January, the therapy received its first regulatory approval in the NSCLC indication in Saudi Arabia. The company intends to hold discussions with the FDA later this year, seeking label expansion for the drug in a similar indication.

ImmunityBio’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

IBRX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87. CPRX shares have gained 9.68% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.89 to $3.08. INDV shares have lost 9.95% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $8.14 to $8.99. Year to date, shares of ANIP have declined 1.52%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

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Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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