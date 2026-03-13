IBRX Stock: Anktiva's Approvals and What Comes Next

ImmunityBio IBRX has entered a new phase as a commercial-stage immunotherapy developer. The company’s near-term trajectory is closely tied to a single asset, Anktiva, which now anchors both revenue and the next wave of regulatory and launch milestones.

With U.S. demand building, international authorizations arriving, and multiple label-expansion efforts in motion, 2026 sets up as a year where execution and regulatory cadence matter as much as clinical progress.

IBRX’s Business Today Centers on Anktiva

ImmunityBio is built around immunotherapies designed to activate both the innate and adaptive immune systems, and Anktiva is the company’s lead product and commercial growth driver. Revenue today is primarily generated from Anktiva product sales, making the launch trajectory central to the investment narrative.

Anktiva is described as an interleukin-15 receptor superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein designed to stimulate natural killer cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells. That immune activation profile underpins its positioning as an immuno-oncology platform with potential to extend beyond a single setting over time.

In the United States, Anktiva is approved with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for adults with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors. That labeled use defines the current commercial base and frames the first set of expansion opportunities the company is pursuing.

ImmunityBio’s 2025 Revenue Inflection and What Drove It

ImmunityBio posted total revenue of $113.3 million in 2025, up from $14.7 million in 2024. The mix underscores how concentrated the model is: product revenue contributed $113.0 million of the 2025 total, reflecting a first full year of commercialization momentum.

The ramp ties directly to the launch timeline. After the FDA’s approval in April 2024, initial shipments began in May 2024, setting the stage for a broader revenue contribution in 2025 as adoption expanded across the year.

Other revenue streams remained immaterial and non-core, totaling $0.3 million and coming from bioreactor sales, related consumables, and nonexclusive licenses tied to cell lines and intellectual property. The practical takeaway is that the company’s growth profile is being shaped by one commercial product rather than a diversified revenue base.

IBRX’s U.S. Adoption Signals Heading Into 2026

Exit-rate trends were a key feature of the 2025 story. In the fourth quarter, net product sales reached $38.3 million, and management reported 20% quarter-over-quarter growth, signaling strengthening demand as the company moved into 2026.

Beyond the topline, ImmunityBio highlighted repeat prescribing behavior among physicians as an adoption indicator. For a therapy commercializing into a defined bladder cancer setting, repeat use can matter because it points to persistence with ordering patterns as providers gain experience.

Reimbursement mechanics also improved. The permanent J-code, effective January 1, 2025, streamlined reimbursement and supported broader uptake through the year, helping remove friction that can slow early-stage launches in oncology.

ImmunityBio, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunityBio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunityBio, Inc. Quote

ImmunityBio’s International Footprint Is Expanding in 2026

International access expanded meaningfully heading into 2026. The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization in February 2026 for the same core indication, and the United Kingdom authorization was already in place, setting up the next leg of commercial rollout outside the United States.

Saudi Arabia also added to the footprint, approving Anktiva for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC and conditionally approving Anktiva with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). These decisions extend the commercial opportunity beyond a single geography and introduce an additional tumor area tied to combination use.

For Europe, ImmunityBio’s partner Accord Healthcare is set to deploy a commercial team across 31 European countries, prioritizing the Big 5, with Germany targeted as an early launch market in 2026. The company has cited no supply constraints for the initial European launches, which is important as reimbursement and rollout proceed on a country-by-country basis.

IBRX’s Label-Expansion Pathways Investors Are Watching

Label expansion remains a core value driver, particularly within non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. In a phase II/III setting in BCG-unresponsive CIS, treatment with Anktiva plus BCG achieved a 71% complete response rate with durable outcomes, including durations beyond 53 months and high bladder preservation in longer-term follow-up.

The company is also pursuing earlier-line opportunity. An interim analysis requested by the FDA in a mid-stage study in bacillus Calmette-Guérin-naïve non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ showed higher 6- and 9-month complete response rates with Anktiva plus BCG. ImmunityBio is targeting a U.S. filing before the end of 2026 based on this program.

A nearer-term regulatory thread is the March 9 resubmission of a supplemental biologics license application seeking label expansion for Anktiva combined with BCG in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with papillary disease, following additional information requests from the FDA.

ImmunityBio’s Key Risks: Concentration and Competition

The most direct risk is concentration. ImmunityBio’s topline is being driven by Anktiva sales, and the company’s dependence on a single commercial asset means any pipeline or regulatory setback could have an outsized impact on growth expectations.

Competitive intensity is another key variable. Management frames the environment across the company’s product and pipeline as intense, which matters as ImmunityBio attempts to expand use and enter additional markets. In metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, combination strategies with checkpoint inhibitors sit in a landscape shaped by established therapies such as Merck’s MRK Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb’s BMY Opdivo, both programmed cell death protein 1 checkpoint inhibitors that have helped define immuno-oncology standards of care.

Taken together, these dynamics put the focus on 2026–2027 execution: sustaining U.S. adoption, converting European access into country-level launches, and advancing the NMIBC filings that could broaden the label and diversify the revenue base within the franchise.

IBRX’s Zacks Rank

ImmunityBio currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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