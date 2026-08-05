IBRX Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates on Strong Anktiva Uptake

ImmunityBio IBRX reported an adjusted loss of 8 cents per share in the second quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. The loss improved 20% compared with the year-ago period’s loss of 10 cents.

Total revenues surged nearly 94% year over year to $51.2 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.5 million.

Year to date, shares of ImmunityBio have skyrocketed 251% compared with the industry’s nearly 3% growth.



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IBRX's Product Revenue Hits a Record

The top-line performance reflected continued adoption of the company’s sole marketed drug, Anktiva, among U.S. urologists and strong market access. Net product revenues, which accounted for nearly all quarterly revenues, reached a record $50.7 million, rising 92% year over year and 15% sequentially.

The product performance marked ImmunityBio’s eighth consecutive quarter of sequential net product revenue growth since Anktiva’s commercial launch.

Other revenues totaled $0.6 million.

ImmunityBio Faces Higher Operating Costs

Total operating costs and expenses increased about 16% year over year to around $113 million.

Research and development expenses grew 10% to nearly $61 million. The increase reflected higher personnel-related costs, clinical trial expenses and external manufacturing and distribution costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses climbed 22% year over year to about $52 million. The increase stemmed mainly from higher professional services, personnel-related and commercial expenses.

IBRX Advances Anktiva’s Regulatory Reach

Last month, the United Arab Emirates granted broad marketing authorization for Anktiva across BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) for carcinoma in situ (CIS) and papillary disease, as well as metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The authorization expanded Anktiva’s regulatory footprint.

An FDA filing is under review, seeking label expansion for Anktiva plus BCG in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC with papillary disease without CIS. A final decision is expected by Jan. 6, 2027.

ImmunityBio also intends to submit another regulatory filing later this year, seeking to expand Anktiva’s label in patients with BCG-naïve NMIBC with CIS, with or without papillary disease. Multiple regulatory, clinical and data milestones are expected over the next 12 months.

IBRX’s Zacks Rank

Iovance currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

ImmunityBio, Inc. Price

ImmunityBio, Inc. price | ImmunityBio, Inc. Quote

Our Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Harmony Biosciences HRMY and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harmony Biosciences have risen from $3.20 to $3.33 for 2026. Over the same period, EPS estimates have increased from $3.64 to $3.87 for 2027. HRMY shares have about 4% year to date.

Harmony Biosciences missed earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while meeting on one occasion, delivering an average negative surprise of 13.97%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased to $3.02 from $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $4.81 to $5.31. LQDA shares have skyrocketed 156% so far this year.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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