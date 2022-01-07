IBP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.88, changing hands as low as $121.10 per share. Installed Building Products Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBP's low point in its 52 week range is $99.36 per share, with $141.4299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.07.

