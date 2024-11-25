IBP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $227.62, changing hands as high as $235.44 per share. Installed Building Products Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBP's low point in its 52 week range is $145.13 per share, with $281.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.47.

