Ibotta reports Q3 adjusted EPS 94c, consensus 35c

Reports Q3 revenue $98.6M, consensus $94.05M. “Our strong third quarter results were a function of the continued growth of our digital promotions network,” said Ibotta (IBTA) CEO and founder, Bryan Leach. “Ibotta is focused on delivering incremental sales efficiently for our brand partners, particularly as many CPGs are looking for ways of offsetting year-over-year declines in market share.”

