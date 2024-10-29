News & Insights

Stocks

Ibotta price target raised to $85 from $75 at Raymond James

October 29, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raymond James raised the firm’s price target on Ibotta (IBTA) to $85 from $75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 earnings report. The firm sees a conducive backdrop for Ibotta, with Retail Media continuing to gain attention and attract promotional spend, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Raymond James notes that the ad market has stabilized, which should lead to a better showing from the company’s display ads business, which was a weak spot in Q2.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IBTA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.