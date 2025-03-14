Ibotta Appoints Valarie Sheppard As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA), a provider of digital promotions, said on Friday that its board member Valarie Sheppard will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. This follows the transition of the current CFO, Sunit Patel, who is leaving Ibotta to pursue an external opportunity.

In addition to Ibotta, Sheppard also serves as a board member for McCormick & Company, and KDC-One, a privately held value-added supplier of household and personal care goods. Earlier, Sheppard held the role of Treasurer and Controller at Procter & Gamble.

Further, Ibotta noted that it has engaged a search firm to identify a permanent CFO.

