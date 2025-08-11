Markets

Ibotta Appoints Matt Puckett As Chief Financial Officer

August 11, 2025 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA), an operator of a digital promotions network, said on Monday that it has appointed Matt Puckett as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 25.

Most recently, Puckett served as CFO of VF Corporation (VFC), a lifestyle apparel and footwear company.

Puckett will replace Valarie Sheppard, who has been serving as Ibotta's interim CFO since March 14 after Sunit Patel decided to leave the company as CFO.

Post transition, Sheppard will continue to serve on the company's board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.