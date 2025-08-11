Ibotta Appoints Matt Puckett As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA), an operator of a digital promotions network, said on Monday that it has appointed Matt Puckett as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 25.

Most recently, Puckett served as CFO of VF Corporation (VFC), a lifestyle apparel and footwear company.

Puckett will replace Valarie Sheppard, who has been serving as Ibotta's interim CFO since March 14 after Sunit Patel decided to leave the company as CFO.

Post transition, Sheppard will continue to serve on the company's board.

