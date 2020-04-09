iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IBDO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iBonds— Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.45, changing hands as high as $25.78 per share. iBonds— Dec 2023 Term Corporate shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBDO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.04 per share, with $26.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.74.

