iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate (IBDM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the iBonds— Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.90, changing hands as low as $24.89 per share. iBonds— Dec 2021 Term Corporate shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBDM's low point in its 52 week range is $22.15 per share, with $25.3491 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.93.

