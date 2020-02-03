iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate (IBDL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the iBonds— Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.30, changing hands as low as $25.28 per share. iBonds— Dec 2020 Term Corporate shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBDL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.08 per share, with $25.9718 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.30.

