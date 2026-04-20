IBN Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y as NII, Fee Income Improve & Provisions Fall

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s IBN profit after tax for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 31) was INR137.02 billion ($1.50 billion), up 8.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were aided by growth in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. A decline in provisions was a tailwind. However, higher operating expenses, along with a treasury loss, hurt results to some extent.

IBN’s NII & Fee Income Improve, Expenses Rise

NII grew 8.4% year over year to INR229.79 billion ($2.51 billion). The net interest margin was 4.32%, down 9 basis points.



Non-interest income (excluding treasury) was INR74.15 billion ($810.29 million), growing 5.6% year over year. Fee income increased 7.5% to INR67.79 billion ($740.79 million).



In the reported quarter, IBN incurred a treasury loss of INR1.06 billion ($11.6 million) against a treasury gain in the prior-year quarter.



Operating expenses were INR120.89 billion ($1.32 billion), up 12% year over year.

ICICI Bank’s Loans & Deposits Increase

As of March 31, 2026, ICICI Bank’s total advances were INR15,538.93 billion ($165.51 billion), up 6% sequentially. Growth was primarily driven by a solid rise in retail loans, rural loans, business banking loans, and domestic corporate and other loans.



Total deposits were INR17,946.25 billion ($191.15 billion), up 8.1% from the previous quarter.

IBN’s Credit Quality Improves

As of March 31, 2026, the net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio was 0.33%, which declined from 0.39% as of March 31, 2025. Recoveries and upgrades (excluding write-offs and sales) of NPAs were INR30.68 billion ($335.26 million) in the reported quarter.



In the reported quarter, there were net additions of INR11.74 billion ($128.29 million) to gross NPA. Gross NPA additions were INR42.42 billion ($463.55 million), while gross NPA written off was INR17.68 billion ($193.20 million).



Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were INR0.96 billion ($10.5 million), down 89.2% from the prior-year quarter, reflecting healthy asset quality and higher recoveries and write-backs.

Capital Ratios Strong for ICICI Bank

In compliance with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on Basel III norms, ICICI Bank's total capital adequacy was 17.18%. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 16.35% as of March 31, 2026.

Our Take on IBN

Mounting expenses due to ICICI Bank’s initiatives to digitize banking operations are expected to weigh on profitability in the coming quarters. Additionally, weak credit quality remains a near-term headwind. However, robust loan demand, efforts to digitize operations for bolstering fee income and decent economic growth are expected to offer some support.

ICICI Bank Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ICICI Bank Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICICI Bank Limited Quote

ICICI Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Release Dates of Other Foreign Banks

Barclays BCS is scheduled to announce quarterly results on April 28.



The consensus estimate for BCS’ quarterly earnings has been revised lower to 75 cents per share over the past week. The figure implies an increase of 15.4% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



UBS Group AG UBS is scheduled to report quarterly results on April 29.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UBS’ quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 85 cents per share over the past seven days. The figure implies a 66.7% surge from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

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